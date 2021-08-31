U.P. Michigan Works! to host application drive in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! will hold an application drive on September 16 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Chamber of Commerce office in Ishpeming.

Job seekers are invited to attend the free event located at 910 U.S. Highway 41 West to fill out an application. Michigan Works! will deliver the applications to the employers.

“Events like the application drive make re-entering the workforce simple,” said Emily Kanasty, Business Services Specialist with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! “Job seekers fill out one application, and that one application can be used to apply to multiple positions and organizations.”

Employers interested in the event are should call 1-800-285-9675 for more information.