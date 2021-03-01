U.P. Regional Blood Center in “critical need” of blood donations

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O Negative, A Positive and A Negative blood types.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

You can visit their website for center details and blood drive locations. For hours and scheduling please call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, Iron Mountain at 906-774-1012, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420.