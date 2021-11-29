U.P. Regional Blood Center in critical need of blood donors

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical need for O Positive, A Negative, O Negative, and B Negative blood types.
The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. Hospitals. You can visit its Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at http://www.mgh.org/blood for blood drive locations and more information. For hours and scheduling please call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420.
