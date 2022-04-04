MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical need for O negative, A negative, B negative, and B positive blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

For more information, you can visit the U.P. Regional Blood Center Facebook page or website

For hours and scheduling, you are encouraged to call the Marquette center at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420.