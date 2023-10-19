UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that all roadside parks operated by MDOT in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Friday, October 27.

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close annually in late October and reopen in late April.

In addition, MDOT says the southbound I-75 Rest Area just north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Nov. 30. This rest area is closed for the winter due to reduced use and safety concerns.

For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.