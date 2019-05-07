U.P. students win at national competition

Follow @WJMN_Local3

The Bay College/LSSU Regional Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) student club took home two first places during competition at the organization’s National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Anaheim, California this past weekend, and all six students placed in the top 3 of their respective events.

Maia Roll, Bay College student and BPA President, placed 2nd at the NLCs in Business Meeting Management and shared, “NLC provides an opportunity for students to test their skills and abilities as well as gain experience from traveling, to networking, to knowing what it feels like to have their hard work pay off on such a large scale. I have watched my fellow members work hard and in California it certainly paid off. I am very proud to see the success of the other members and very thankful for all the support from the community and college.”

Student results are as follows:

Clayton Johnson – 1st place in Contemporary Issues

Tristan Kuntze – 1st Place in Parliamentary Procedures; 3rd place in Video Production Team

Maia Roll – 2nd place in Business Meeting Management

Dylan Bloniarz – 3rd place in Video Production Team

Alexis Murray – 3rd place in Video Production Team

Lauren Murray – 3rd place in Video Production Team

Clay Johnson, Bay College BPA student club member, reflects on his time at NLC, “Having this be my first year in BPA, and to be able to experience the BPA National Leadership Conference is something I won’t ever forget. It was an exciting moment for me. I would not have been able to do it without Brent Madalinski’s help (club advisor), my family and friends support, and some of my Bay College classes that have helped prepare me to become the best version of myself.”

College students from across America converge every year to compete and test their skills at the BPA National Leadership Conference. The 2020 BPA National Leadership Conference will be held in Washington, D.C.

“Over the past eight years, BPA has taken me across the country and given me skills that I feel are necessary to be competitive in today’s workforce. A lot of people don’t understand the amount of commitment that it takes to make the most out of this organization. As an officer of BPA, I’ve gained real- life money management skills, leadership development, and project management skills. I’ve developed myself professionally through community service events as well. Lastly, I joined BPA in 9th grade at Stephenson High School and was fortunate enough to continue here at Bay College/LSSU Regional Center in Escanaba. What an experience!” stated Tristan Kuntze, past BPA President and Treasurer.”

To learn more about Business Professionals of America, please visit www.bpa.org. To learn how you can become a local BPA sponsor, please email bpa@baycollege.edu