MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Veterinary care clinics in the Upper Peninsula and across the nation are experiencing a workforce shortage.

Tracy Nyberg, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM), opened Stuga North Veterinary Care in Marquette in October 2020. In that amount of time, the clinic has seen about 4,500 pets from 2,400 clients.

“A lot of other clinics it’s a lot bigger but they’ve been open for 15 years. So that’s pretty tell-tale sign of growth in veterinary medicine,” said Nyberg.

During the summer months, Nyberg’s clinic will not be accepting new clients due to being overwhelmed with the number of calls from people wanting to be clients.

“Over the last, I would say, the last six months averaging when I look at new clients it was about 30 a month we were adding when we were trying to put the brakes on a little. But some days, we’ll get you know, over a dozen calls from people looking to see if they can be clients.”

Other clinics in the U.P. are experiencing the same problem, including Thompson Veterinary Clinic in Manistique. Below is a written statement sent to Local 3 from Practice Manager Rachel Barnhizer:

At Thompson Veterinary Clinic we are experiencing the same issue veterinarians are throughout the U.S. We have been in search of an Associate DVM for a couple of years. With the dynamic of U.P. living and the lack of Licensed Veterinarians available to work, it makes it nearly impossible to expand right now. We are lucky to have 2 Full time Veterinarians and 1 Part-time Veterinarian. Despite having 3, it is not enough with the number of patients needing medical care daily. In the last year we had to turn away new clients as we were having trouble keeping up with our existing clientele. Recently we have updated our policy to accept new clients for routine care, but they are being scheduled into 2024. We are doing our best to do all that we can while trying to allow our staff and doctors time to have a life outside the office. In 2020 we joined with Escanaba Veterinary Clinic to share emergency after-hours call so that we could both provide emergency medical care 7 days a week but still be able to have some time to live life as well. As of 2023 Country Vet Clinic has joined our rotation. This has been a huge relief as there are no 24-hour emergency clinics/hospitals in the U.P. We are extremely appreciative of all Veterinary Clinics throughout the U.P. that participate in after-hours on-call emergency care helping alleviate some of the strain on the emergency facilities outside the U.P.

In the United States, there are 33 schools accredited in the field of veterinary medicine by the American Veterinary Medical Association. According to the AVMA, Michigan State University is the only accredited school in the state of Michigan and has a 9.8 percent acceptance rate into the program.

“It’s hard to get in. It’s a really small faculty to student ratio, so a lot of hands-on learning and it’s an expensive education to get. But there are more veterinary schools, almost every year there’s a new one opening in the country so that’s encouraging, too,” said Nyberg.

With this veterinary care shortage, Nyberg shares what the public can do to make sure you pets get the care they need.

“So, we kind of thought of a similarity. You know, in childcare there is a crisis there. If you are going to have a baby or you’re going to work and you need childcare or you need health care, most of the time people look for that before a baby is born or joins a family. And kind of the same thing when you’re getting a pet.

Setting up veterinary care and making sure you have that established before that pet comes into your house and needs vaccines or needs to be spayed because we really all strive to continue with care from puppy or kitten hood into adulthood and we all really value that relationship. And we want to make sure that people understand that you need to set up and establish that relationship before you welcome a new pet into your house,” expressed Nyberg.

According to a study by Mars Veterinary Health, nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians will be needed to meet the needs of companion animal healthcare by 2030. Even with the new veterinary graduates expected over the next 10 years, a shortage of nearly 15,000 veterinarians will likely still exist by 2030.

“Anybody who does want to be a veterinarian or a veterinary technician there’s definitely probably always going to be a job for you. It takes a lot of dedication to do it, but it is really satisfying and worthwhile and you do make a difference. So just encouraging people to pursue that and then come back to the U.P. or go to areas that are undeserved because there will definitely be a need for you,” said Nyberg.