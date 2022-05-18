MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette has announced it will host an Open House later this May. The event will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 10am – 4pm at the U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette at 294 N Lakeshore Blvd, Marquette, MI 49855.

Other local organizations including Marquette Fire and Police Departments will be in attendence.

Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette

The station will also hold a collection during the event for donations of items like canned foods, socks, and other small goods. Items will be donated to local communities.