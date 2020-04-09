Uncertain future for local businesses closed during pandemic

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — With unemployment hitting a record highs, some businesses are unsure how long they will last during this uncertain time.

“I have 24 employees, and unfortunately, I just laid them all off,” said Heidi Johnson, OD, FCOVD, Owner of the Superior Eye Health & Vision Therapy Center.

Heidi Johnson is a Optometrist at the Superior Eye Health & Vision Therapy Center in Marquette Township. She’s also the owner, manager, and clinic director, putting her in charge of making the tough decisions.

COVID-19 has brought much of Doctor Johnson’s and many others business to a halt. Forcing to lay off much, if not, all of there staff.

Heidi says she’s experienced financial challenges before, but this pandemic has her against the ropes.

“Unfortunately in 2017, I was embezzled and I thought the business was going to go under then,” said Doctor Johnson.

“I’m just looking at this upcoming situation and wondering how long am I going to be closed. There’s absolutely no income coming in right now and the bills are still coming in, so it’s definitely a challenge.”

Doctor Johnson said she has been looking at every option for financial backing for the eye center.

From applying for grants and loans, and looking into the pay roll protection program, to try and keep her staff employed.

“I’m hoping to be able to open again before the deadline on June 30th,” said Doctor Johnson.

“If I can open and rehire my employees, then I still would be eligible for the pay roll protection program, but it doesn’t makes sense to apply for that yet, when I cannot be open.”

Currently, Doctor Johnson has been able to offer some telehealth and can meet patients at the office if an emergency, such as injures, recent loss of vision, and acute painful red eyes.

Johnson also has over 150 pairs of glasses in her office for patients to pick-up, which she says needs a one-on-one service because glasses need to function as intended.

Patients can have their glasses shipped to them, then later go to the office for adjustments when the vision center reopens. Doctor Johnson said she had to raise shipping prices due to her financial situation.

She recently reached out to UP Health Plan Medicaid Provider who said they will pay for shipment for their clients.

