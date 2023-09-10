With over 160 volunteer opportunities at over a dozen locations, Volunteerism is being highlighted today and tomorrow throughout Marquette County.

The United Way of Marquette County is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion the United Way in partnership with Yoopers United is conducting its Days of Service campaign. Their goal is to enlist the help of 80 volunteers each day for a variety of charitable causes. This two-day event starts today and runs through tomorrow evening. Volunteers helped clean up and sort donations at the Room at the Inn shelter, provided care packages for homebound seniors, assembled wonder boxes for STAR Children’s Bereavement Services, for kids who have lost a loved one, and many more volunteer opportunities. Chelsie Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Room at the Inn shelter in Marquette says that with colder weather on the way, the need for volunteers and donations is critical to their operation.

“Right now, if people would like to volunteer their time we work with the United Way on Yoopers United. So we’d really encourage folks to go to Yoopers United and sign up for either a breakfast or a dinner shift. And every once in a while, like today, we are involved in the United Way days of service. And so we had volunteers come in and help clean out our basement. But if folks would like to donate things, I would say the best way is to give us a call and see what exactly we need at that moment. So sometimes we’re low on milk or sometimes we’re low on eggs or so maybe getting specific food items would be great so that we can make whole meals. But then in terms of clothing items, we really need like staple items for any wardrobe. So socks and underwear and undershirts and just like plain clothing that is really high-quality net folks that will keep them warm, especially in the winter months.” Said Wilkinson.

The Marquette County United Way has a county-wide volunteer network with over 1,800 volunteers and has raised almost $400,000 through its annual campaign to help fund over 25 local agency programs. For more information, to volunteer or donate visit YOOPERSUNITED.COM