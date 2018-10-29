U.P. Check and Cash locations hosting annual food drives Video

UPPER PENINSULA -- Check and Cash locations all over the U.P. have just started up their 5th annual food drive.

With 7 different stores, Marquette is just one of place to drop of any sort of canned, boxed, or dry food. This is the first year that Check and Cash has opened up their drives to the public.

Lisa Kempka, Operations Manager, Check and Cash: "We would like to make a difference in our community. With the holidays coming up, not everybody is as fortunate as some people. So we're going to help out as much as we can. We are accepting all non-parishable foods. We give them to local food places in the areas that our stores are in."

The drive runs through November 30th.

Here are a list of locations and where donations will go: