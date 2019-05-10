UP Health System honors graduates

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE – Four of the six graduating residents from the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program participated in The Integrated Program known as TIP. All of the residency seniors will be practicing in the Upper Peninsula after graduation.

TIP offers an early family medicine experience to fourth year medical students who have a strong interest in completing their training at one of the participating programs. Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program joins five other residency programs in Michigan who participate in TIP.

The Upper Peninsula Health Plan funds two TIP students each year. Supplementary funding to accommodate the two additional students for the 2019 residency class came from UP Health System, the Portage Health Foundation, and the Superior Health Foundation residency investments.

The four graduating residents who participated in TIP during their fourth year at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, UP Region will be practicing at the following locations:

William Barker, MD, a native of Germfask, will be providing full spectrum family medicine at Singletrack Health in Marquette.

Adam Butcher, MD, a Lower Peninsula native from Fenton, will be a hospitalist for Adfinitas Health in Marquette.

James Sawyer, MD, PharmD, of Sault Ste. Marie, will be providing inpatient and outpatient family medicine for War Memorial at Sault Ste.Marie.

Riley Torreano, MD, a native of Negaunee, will be providing inpatient and outpatient care for UP Health System – Bell in Ishpeming.