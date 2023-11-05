If it involves being outdoors and enjoying The Upper Peninsula, no matter the season, you will find it here at the UP Ice Fishing and Hunting Expo.

In its second year, this outdoor expo continues to inform and amaze us with everything from hunting and fishing to locally made products for the outdoor enthusiast in all of us. There was an entire wall of animal pelts and antlers, children’s literature that encouraged the young ones to take up fishing, various types of firearms, outdoor clothing, and a completely automatic ice fishing set that took the guesswork out of ice fishing. The expo had something for everyone, whether you hunt, fish, or simply love the outdoors. The show is presented by The Escanaba Daily Press newspaper, whose publisher and expo organizer Sarah Maki believes their variety of vendors set this show apart from most hunting and fishing shows.

“We have a variety of vendors honestly. You know, I mean, look around I mean, it’s just everything for anyone that bringing vendors in that have unique products. A lot of them are Michigan-made products, you know, and it’s a great way to highlight Hey, the 906 has a lot more to do than just traveling through to a bigger city. You know, stop in, check out the base, check out our public hunting lands.”

Also on hand were several tourism and visitor organizations touting some of the more out-of-the-way places to enjoy the Upper Peninsula outdoors.