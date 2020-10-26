UP universities competing to see who’s No. 1 in flu shots

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flu-Shot-jpg_20160220184000-159532

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — College students in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are rolling up their sleeves for a trophy — and hopefully better health.

Four schools are competing to see which one has the highest percentage of students and staff getting a flu shot.

The ongoing results are updated online. The Center for Rural Health at Northern Michigan University says the winning school will receive a trophy and bragging rights.

The schools are Northern Michigan, Michigan Tech University, Finlandia University and Lake Superior State University.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories