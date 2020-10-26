UP universities competing to see who’s No. 1 in flu shots

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — College students in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are rolling up their sleeves for a trophy — and hopefully better health.

Four schools are competing to see which one has the highest percentage of students and staff getting a flu shot.

The ongoing results are updated online. The Center for Rural Health at Northern Michigan University says the winning school will receive a trophy and bragging rights.

The schools are Northern Michigan, Michigan Tech University, Finlandia University and Lake Superior State University.

