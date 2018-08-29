U.P. woman to complete 100th half marathon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sue Girard-Jackson of Marquette will be participating in the Marquette Marathon and Half Marathon on September 1. She'll complete her goal of 100 lifetime half marathons.

“When I finished my first half marathon at Marquette’s inaugural race in 2010, I was certain it was also my last. I was tired, cold, and hurting!” said Girard-Jackson. “But like most runners, I got the bug and continued to run a few races each year.”

During the summer of 2014 Sue learned that the son of a close friend had been diagnosed with ALS and when she ran in the Marquette race ten days later, she dedicated that run to him and continued to do so throughout the following year.

Early in 2016 Sue and her running partner, South Carolina resident Rhonda Luevano, developed a plan to run 60 half marathons within the next 18 months in an effort to bring awareness to the disease and raise funds for research. That goal was realized on June 4, 2017, yet Sue continues to run in honor of Tim Shaw, former linebacker with the Tennessee Titans and an inspirational young man who continues to fight the disease.

Over the past two years, Sue has run 78 half marathons in 30 different states, in conditions ranging from the cold Michigan spring rain to the blistering Georgia summer heat (appropriately called the Sunburn Half). She is excited to be reaching this 100 race milestone on Saturday in her hometown and in a race that has such personal meaning to her.

ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It is a progressive, fatal neuromuscular disease that slowly robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow and breathe. The average life expectancy for an ALS patient is only three to five years after diagnosis.

Sue is honored to be walking with Tim on his TShawStronG team in the Nashville ALS Walk on October 27 and would appreciate any donations to her fundraising page at http://web.alsa.org/goto/SueG-J