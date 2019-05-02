UPAWS "empty the shelters" and dog safety events this weekend Video

GWINN -- You can take your pet (and your children) to pet safety school this weekend. That's just one of the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter events happening.

On Saturday, UPAWS is one of 120 shelters across the nation participating in the Bissell 'Empty the Shelters' event. Animals six months and older will be 25 dollars. That includes spay/neuter, vaccines/immunizations and microchip.

On Sunday, they'll also be holding a dog safety presentation for children and their families.

"Get them started early to avoid dog bites. Sometimes kids will rush up to a dog and not realize dogs don't like that... the boundaries. It's also really good for parents. You can take that lesson home with their own family dog," says Ann Brownell, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, UPAWS.

One thing participants will learn on Sunday is the acronym, RUFUS. It stands for, respect, understanding, friendly, unfriendly and stay away.

The free event is at 2 p.m. at UPAWS new location in Gwinn. Find out more here.