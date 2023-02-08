MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS, The Upper Peninsula animal welfare shelter is participating in the Bissel “Empty the shelters- adopt your valentine” campaign to ease the overcrowding in animal shelters across the country. The Empty the Shelters event allows for dogs and cats older the 1 year to be adopted with all adoption fees waived. This time of year typically sees adoption rates on the decline with owner surrenders on the increase. UPAWS is one of 40 shelters across Michigan that are reducing or eliminating adoption fees for adult dogs and cats. UPAWS Community outreach and volunteer coordinator Ann Brownell says this represents significant savings over regular adoption fees. Empty The Shelter

“Normally an adult dog is 140 dollars and normally an adult cat is 65 and then any small critters typically the average of $35. So, through the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation, empty the shelters, were able to waive those fees on that category of animals,” said Brownell.

“Empty the Shelters” running from February 9-12 is the nation’s largest privately funded adoption event and has helped nearly 140,000 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016. For more information and to see the animals up for adoption go to UPAWS.ORG Community Outreach