SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) will waive fees on pet adoptions this weekend as part of Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.

The event will be held Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, and applies to all available pets at UPAWS, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and fish.

The event is being held by appointment only. You can find an interest form and appointment link in the bio section of each animal listed on the UPAWS website.

The event will also include a Spin the Wheel game for prizes for those who adopt animals. Prizes include a free nail trim, free grooming room visit, and a free microchipping.

UPAWS is located at 815 South State Highway M553, Gwinn, MI, 49841.

You can visit their website here or call at (906) 475-6661.