Upcoming blood drives throughout the Upper Peninsula, Nov. 7 - 27

UPPER PENINSULA-- These are upcoming Blood Drives throughout the Upper Peninsula (see cities in parenthesis)

Wednesday November 7, 2018, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Wednesday November 7, 2018, at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique) from 1:00 p.m.-5:15 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Mindy Asp @ 341-5777.

Thursday November 8, 2018, Finlandia University-Mannerheim Central (Hancock)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Thursday November 8, 2018, at Finlandia University-Mannerheim Central (Hancock) from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Partice Lompre @ 487-6763.

Monday November 12, 2018, Chassell High School

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Monday November 12, 2018, at Chassell High School from 1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. E.S.T. with the bloodmobile. For an appointment call Mary Markham @ 483-2132 ext. 404.

Tuesday November 13, 2018, Michigan Tech University Library (Houghton)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Tuesday November 13, 2018, at Michigan Tech University Library from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. E.S.T.

Thursday November 15, 2018, St. Paul’s Catholic Church (Negaunee)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Thursday November 15, 2018, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (Negaunee) from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Dave Guenther @ 475-4018.

Monday November 19, 2018, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Monday November 19, 2018, at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Mary Nutkins @ 293-8438.

Wednesday November 21, 2018, Eastwood Nursing Home (Negaunee)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Wednesday November 21, 2018, at Eastwood Nursing Home (Negaunee) from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. E.S.T. with the bloodmobile. For an appointment call Mary Shivley @ 475-7500.

Tuesday November 27, 2018, Aspirus Ironwood Hospital

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Tuesday November 27, 2018, at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. C.S.T. For an appointment call Alicia Cook @ 932-7627.

Wednesday November 28, 2018, Iron Range Agency (Ishpeming)

The UPHS-Marquette Regional Blood Center, will hold a blood drive on Wednesday November 28, 2018, at Iron Range Agency (Ishpeming) from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. E.S.T. For an appointment call Nicole Jacobson @ 485-5544.