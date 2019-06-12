UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect identified Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEGAUNEE-- UPDATE: The man arrested in connection to the armed robbery at Irontown Pasties has been identified.

37-year-old Patrick Earl Fisher of Ishpeming Township is charged with one count of armed robbery. It's a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Fisher is currently being held at the Marquette County Jail without bond.

Around 9:48 p.m. yesterday, June 11, officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at Irontown Pasties.

A masked male suspect entered the restaurant, which was occupied by a lone female employee, brandished a handgun and demanded the money from the register. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot with approximately $475. The employee was unharmed.

The description given by the employee and video surveillance obtained from the owners of the restaurant led to a suspect being identified. The suspect was located at a residence in the City of Ishpeming and taken into custody around four hours later at 2:13 a.m. today, June 12.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail on unrelated charges. This investigation is ongoing and the suspect's name is being withheld pending the authorization of charges by the Marquette County Prosecutors Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the suspect entering of leaving Irontown Pasties or has any further information pertaining to this incident may contact Negaunee City Police at (906) 475-4154.