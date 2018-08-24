UPDATE: Bomb threat at UPHS-Marquette construction site

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE - A statement about the bomb threat at the construction site of the new UPHS-Marquette hospital has been released.

In it, Regional Director of Marketing and Business Development for UP Health System, Victor Harrington, said, " On Friday morning , August 24, an anonymous bomb threat was found on the premise of the new UP Health System – Marquette campus, which is still under construction. The project managers and contractors on site responded immediately and appropriately to evacuate everyone from the premise and notify the appropriate authorities. At this time, Marquette City Police are investigating the threat and working to secure the premise.

The safety of our people and community is our top priority. We are grateful for the swift evacuation of our people and contractors working on the construction site, as well as for the swift response of our police departments and emergency responders."