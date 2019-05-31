UPDATE: Dump truck collides with train causing derailment

Follow @WJMN_Local3

UPDATE– The driver of the dump truck, 41-year-old Adam LaFave from Escanaba was treated and released from UP Health System Marquette. A portion of Danforth Rd. is still closed.

ESCANABA — At 2:54 p.m. Troopers from the Gladstone Post were dispatched to Danforth Road at the railroad crossing just west of 19th Avenue North for a dump truck pulling a flatbed trailer carrying an excavator versus train personal injury crash.

After the preliminary investigation it was determined that the dump truck was traveling east on Danforth Road with a downhill slope. A Canadian National train was currently crossing Danforth Road and was traveling north. The emergency red crossing lights, gate, and audio tone were activated. The dump truck collided into the side of the train which caused some of the train cars to derail.

“It appears that the truck, which was a dump truck pulling an equipment hauler, with an excavator on it, was coming down the hill, and was unable to stop for the railroad crossing, which had a train going through it at the time,” Michigan State Police Sargent Joe Racicot told RRN News. “There were other cars parked at the tracks as well, and the driver did a great job of avoiding those cars, and ended up colliding with the train, causing injury.”

The driver of the dump truck was transported to UP Health Systems – Marquette by Life Flight.

The crash is still under investigation and no further details will be available at this time. A portion of Danforth Road will be closed until further notice.

Assisting agencies include the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Escanaba Public Safety, and Rampart EMS.