Update: Motorcyclist injured after accident identity released

UPDATE– The victim of the motorcycle accident has been identified as 63-year-old Thomas Philip Miller of Oxford, MI. His condition remains critical at this time.

ALGER COUNTY– A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident this afternoon around 3:30.

It happened on H-58 near Ross Lake Road in Alger County.

The investigation concluded that two motorcycles were traveling east on H-58 near Ross Lake Road in a single file formation. A large tree fell between the two motorcycles into the oncoming path of the rear motorcycle.

The man driving the second motorcycle hit the tree and was ejected and came to rest in the roadway. The operator of the motorcycle was transferred to a landing zone by Alger EMS where care was transferred to Valley Med Flight.

The driver was then transferred to UP Health System-Marquette where he is in critical condition. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

Alger County Sheriff’s deputies, Pictured Rocks National Park Rangers, Alger EMS and Munising Twp. Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.