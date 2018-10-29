UPDATE on WJMN-TV Local 3 signal

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARQUETTE – WJMN-TV Local 3 will be moving frequencies on Thursday, November 1, at Noon EDT, and viewers who watch TV for free with an over-the-air antenna must re-scan their TVs to continue watching the station. Re-scanning is when a TV finds all the available channels in an area.

Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services, and those who watch WJMN through a cable or satellite service do not need to re-scan – your service provider will do it for you.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services. Local 3 did not participate in the auction, however, the FCC is requiring this station and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services.

“Local 3 is a part of the U.P. community, and we know that our viewers rely on us for critical breaking news and severe weather alerts, along with the very best in sports and entertainment. That’s not going to change,” said Mike Smith, General Manager of WJMN. “We have installed a new transmitter and new higher antenna, and we’ll be ready to go come November 1st.”

Our goal is to make this transition as easy as possible on our viewers to ensure they can keep watching the programs they love, such as the Price is Right, Young and the Restless, and other CBS daytime and primetime shows, along with Local 3 News at six and eleven. If people haven’t re-scanned their TVs recently, they may discover TV channels they didn’t even know they were missing.”

TV stations must move frequencies at different times as required by the FCC. This means viewers who use an antenna may have to re-scan their TV sets more than once.

To re-scan on November 1 at Noon EDT, select "scan" or "autotune" on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on the remote control. This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.

Plan to re-scan and stay tuned to WJMN for more information, or visit our website at upmatters.com. Additionally, TVAnswers.org, a viewer resource provided by the National Association of Broadcasters, features the latest news and information on station changes nationwide. At TVAnswers.org, viewers can also sign up for mobile alerts and email updates to stay up-to-date on TV station changes.