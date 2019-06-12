UPHS-Marquette announces interim CEO

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE -- UP Health System is pleased to share the news that Jerry Dooley will join its team as interim CEO for UPHS-Marquette on June 19.

A veteran healthcare leader, Dooley has been a part of the Duke LifePoint and LifePoint Health teams for more than a decade, serving as interim CEO for hospitals across the nation that are experiencing a leadership transition. He was chosen as UPHS-Marquette's interim leader for his commitment to high-quality care and depth of operational experience.

Before joining Duke LifePoint and LifePoint as an interim executive, Dooley served as CEO at hospitals including Monroe Hospital in Bloomington, Ind., Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind., Sarah Bush Lincoln Health center in Matoon, Ill., and Vermillion County Hospital in Clinton, Ind. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Indiana State University in Terre Haute and a master's degree in hospital administration from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Dooley will remain with the hospital until a replacement for former CEO Brian Sinotte, whose last day in Marquette is June 21, is recruited.