MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) announced Wednesday that the company’s boat launch facility at Dam No. 4 on the Boney Falls reservoir will temporarily close to the public on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The closure will support maintenance and facility improvements planned by UPPCO this summer. Access to the campground located near Dam No. 4 will remain open but will be delayed at times.

“We are asking the public to avoid the Boney Falls boat launch on June 6th,” said Brett French, Vice President of Business Development and Communications. “Crews will be working in the area to assemble a construction barge and to stage materials that are necessary for construction of the improvements that will be made this summer. As an alternative, we are asking recreationists to use the boat launch that is located near Dam No. 3 on the Escanaba River to ensure the public’s safety.”

Construction is scheduled to take place between June 7 and August 19 of 2022 on Monday through Friday. Additional delays may be experienced in the vicinity of the Boney Falls boat launch during that time.

UPPCO is also reminding the public to be safe whenever spending time near the company’s hydroelectric facilities and to obey all posted warning signs.

You can learn more about UPPCO here.