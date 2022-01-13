MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Power Company will begin lowering water levels at hydroelectric reservoirs in preparation for melting snow and precipitation during spring 2022.

The project licenses issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) require the water level changes. Silver Lake, Hoist, Victoria Dam, Bond Falls and Lake Gogebic reservoirs will all be lowered during January. The Prickett Damn reservoir levels will be lowered starting in February. The changing levels may impact ice conditions and make them unsafe.

“Water level changes can lead to unsafe ice conditions due to the formation of an air gap

underneath the ice,” said Brett French, UPPCO Vice President of Business Development

and Communications. “Increased water flowing through the rivers may also cause the ice to

deteriorate, creating unsafe ice conditions to develop. We are asking everyone to exercise

caution around the hydroelectric reservoirs and nearby rivers, lakes and streams during the

lowering periods.”

UPPCO expects their hydroelectric reservoirs to begin returning to their normal levels during the month of April, depending on the rate of snow melt and the onset of spring.