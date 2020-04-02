Upper Peninsula communities sticking together while social distancing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Cities around the world are trying new ways to keep their communities active while abiding by the social distancing recommendations.

At 6:30 p.m. every night, people in the City of Marquette are asked to step out and stand on their front doorsteps to check on their neighbors, by waving or even talking to each other while social distancing.

Mayor Jenna Smith recommended that the community start doing this on Monday and she believes this is also a great way to ease the mind from being cooped up inside all day.

“One of the most important things we pay attention to is our mental health and the connections we have with others and trying to preserve that connection how ever possible,” said Mayor Smith.

“So, we had a resident bring this idea forward to commissioner Evan Bonsell, he brought it to my attention, and I thought it was a great idea to implement it in the City of Marquette. It had already been happening in the Troy Michigan area, so it looked like it was going well there. I think it’s just a great way to go out, see your neighbors, wave, say hello, interact, while maintaining that 6 foot social distance, but able to check on each other.”

Marquette isn’t the only U.P. community to get people out of the house.

In Delta County, a local group organized one of the largest community prayers the area has ever seen, while staying at home.

At 9 p.m., members of the Delta County community were instructed to go, start their cars, turn their lights and flashers on and pray in their cars.

“This is a time where everybody can do something for somebody and I think one of the most tangible ways to reflect what god sent for us is being tangible to the people around us and if everybody would just look at one way they can help a friend, help a neighbor, help a hospital, lift somebody up, I think we can all help each other pull through this pretty strong,” said Paul Culbertson, Pastor of Wellspring Community Church.