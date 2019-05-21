Uppertunities Conference focuses on U.P. tourism industry

Follow @WJMN_Local3

HARRIS– Marketing, relationship with other businesses and agengies, hiring employees and so much more go into making the tourism industry a success. At today’s annual Uppertunities Conference, local business and tourism agencies were able access resources to do just that.

“It’s important we do this because travel and tourism is a huge part of our economy,” Dave Lorenz, Travel Director, Travel Michigan. “It not only brings in a lot of tax dollars so we can pay for roads and such, schools, revenue sharing to counties, all those types of things. But it creates a lot of jobs.”

Lorenz says what people who are traveling look for is in line with what the U.P. has to offer.

“People around the world are looking for beautiful places like you find here in the Upper Peninsula,” said Lorenz. “They’re also looking for safe places to travel. We’re obviously a very safe place. We offer unbelievable beauty and a real variety of nature experiences to enjoy here.”

From the Copper Country to Tahquamenon Falls and places in between like Kitch iti kipi and Pictured Rocks, the U.P. has a variation of nature sites in one place.

“Tourism of course has grown substantially in Munising. Probably over the last seven years we’ve gotten an increase of over 50-percent in visitation,” said Kathy Reynolds, Executive Director, Alger County Chamber and Munising DDA. “So, we’re over 800,000 visitors in the Munising area now in the summers. So of course we’ll be busy. Our falls are busier now too, fall season. So it really starts now and extends all the way into mid-October.”