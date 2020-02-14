UPSET arrests man for possession and solicitation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — UPSET detectives arrested a male subject in connection to an investigation involving solicitation to commit prostitution in exchange for crystal methamphetamine.

On Thursday, UPSET detectives received responses from the suspect to a social media posting that he was interested in selling crystal methamphetamine in exchange for sex.

A meeting location was arranged at a business in Marquette where detectives subsequently arrested the subject.

During the course of the arrest, detectives discovered the subject was in possession of crystal methamphetamine and had a valid criminal bench warrant on him held by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office for failure to report to jail or pay fines on an original charge of Operating While Impaired – Second Offense.

The subject lodged in the Marquette County Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver – Crystal Methamphetamine, using a computer to commit a felony, a solicitation to commit prostitution, and for the criminal bench warrant.

The name of the subject is not being released at this time pending his arraignment in the 96th District Court in Marquette.