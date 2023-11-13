UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association has announced its picks for the best-of-the-best high school volleyball players. Along with the players making the cut for 2023’s Dream Team, Maddy Krieder from Kingsford has been named ‘Ms. Volleyball’, and Kate Bonacorsi has been honored as the D1-3 Coach of the Year.

Special Awards

Ms. Volleyball: Maddy Kreider, Kingsford

Maddy Kreider, Kingsford D 1-3 Offensive Player of the Year: Ella Schuetter, Manistique

Ella Schuetter, Manistique D 1-3 Defensive Player of the Year: Maddy Kreider, Kingsford

Maddy Kreider, Kingsford D-4 Offensive Player of the Year: Ema Stepien, Crystal Falls Forest Park

Ema Stepien, Crystal Falls Forest Park D-4 Defensive Player of the Year: Elisa Rizzoli, Newberry

Elisa Rizzoli, Newberry D 1-3 Team of the Year: Calumet

Calumet D-4 Team of the Year: Crystal Falls Forest Park

Crystal Falls Forest Park D 1-3 Coach of the Year: Kate Bonacorsi, Calumet

Kate Bonacorsi, Calumet D-4 Coach of the Year: Jackson Miller, Stephenson

Teams of the Year

Dream Team

Laina Kariniemi, Calumet, Sr.

Allie Bjorn, Calumet, Jr.

Ella Schuetter, Manistique, Sr.

Ema Stepien, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Ava Fisher, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Soph.

Maddy Kreider, Kingsford, Jr.

Jaylee Dellies, Marquette, Jr.

Elisa Rizzoli, Newberry, Sr.

Emma Jones, Manistique, Sr.

Mia Hauser, Stephenson, Sr.

Danika Shamion, West Iron County, Sr.

Division 1-3

First Team

Brynn Arko, Houghton, Sr.

Marisa Hird, Negaunee, Sr.

Brielle Kero, Hancock, Sr.

Ava Maki, Marquette, Jr.

Kaeda Rajala, Jeffers, Sr.

Jackie Kiilunen, Calumet, Jr.

Leah Goudreau, Manistique, Jr.

Kailey Sundquist, Kingsford, Jr.

Brooke Koskela, Hancock, Jr.

Lucy Huskey, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr

Second Team

Ashley Bell, Negaunee, Sr.

Andrea Cerma, Escanaba, Sr.

Sara Johnson, Jeffers, Sr.

Ellery Nash, Kingsford, Jr.

Clea Ollanketo, Houghton, Sr.

Lauren Zawada, Bark River-Harris, Sr.

Laney Johnson, Houghton, Jr.

Caitlyn Storm, Calumet, Sr.

Maddie Torola, Calumet, Jr.

Alyssa Larson, Kingsford, Jr.

Danielle Lund, Manistique, Jr.

Division 4

First Team

Bree Delich, Ironwood, Jr.

Klaire Kwiatkowski, Rudyard, Sr.

Lily Kwiatkowski, Rudyard, Soph.

Leah Feldhausen, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Samantha Kedsch, Carney-Nadeau, Sr.

Kayla Swanson, Stephenson, Sr.

Charlie Larson, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Mattie Prestin, Stephenson, Sr.

Alice Hancock, Superior Central, Sr.

Noelle Grace, Wakefield-Marenisco, Soph.

Second Team