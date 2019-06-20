US-2 down to one lane in Mackinac County

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MACKINAC COUNTY — Crews continue to repaint the US-2 Cut River Bridge in Mackinac County, a project that M-DOT was hoping would have moved more quickly.

M-DOT spokesman Dan Weingarten tells the Radio Results Network that there was a problem with the top-coating of paint, and they worked well into the winter last year before having to stop the project and hold it over to this spring.

“They’re trying to make up from the delays from last year, and get things back on track,” Weingarten told RRN News. “It’s a structure that requires a lot of maintenance. It’s an exposed steel super-structure bridge. The bottom line is that bridge needs to be painted and maintained.”

“We understand that it’s an inconvenience for travels on US-2, and tourists. Once we get done with this work, we are looking at a bridge that should be good for decdes into the future, so please bear with us,” said Weingarten.

US-2 is down to one lane while the work gets done, after being detoured onto a narrow county road for much of last summer. Weingarten did not have an estimated completion date for that project.