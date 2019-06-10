US-2 Escanaba River Bridge traffic shift is tonight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on US-2/US-41/M-35 at the Escanaba River Bridge will be switched onto the eastbound US-2 lanes this eveving as part of continuing work on the Michigan Department of Transportation's project.

The traffic reconfiguration is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. This switch is required to allow for milling and paving on the westbound side.

Eastbound traffic will be moved onto the new span first. Westbound traffic will then be switched onto the new span, with one lane open in each direction. After that, the temporary concrete barrier will be removed.

The $20.5 million project is replacing both the US-2 bridge over the Escanaba River and the Escanaba and Lake Superior (E&LS) Railroad bridge over US-2. The project is expected to be completed in early July.

Vehicles in the construction zone will still be restricted to 12 feet in width; over-width loads will continue to be prohibited. Drivers with oversized loads should contact the Delta County Road Commission (DCRC) at 906-786-3200 Monday through Thursday to determine the most appropriate route.