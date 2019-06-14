US-2 Escanaba River Bridge traffic to shift Saturday

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Eastbound and westbound traffic on US-2/US-41/M-35 at the Escanaba River Bridge will be switched as part of continuing work on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) project.

One eastbound and one westbound lane will be opened to traffic. The traffic reconfiguration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

Westbound traffic will be switched onto the inside lane of the new span and then eastbound traffic will be switched to the inside eastbound lane. The outside lanes will remain closed for approximately one week while crews remove an access road, restore slopes and finish other work.

The $20.5 million MDOT project is to replace both the US-2 bridge over the Escanaba River and the Escanaba and Lake Superior (E&LS) Railroad bridge over US-2. The project is expected to be completed in early July.