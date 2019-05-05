US-2 resurfacing in Iron Mountain starts Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Motorists in Dickinson County on US-2 near Iron Mountain should be aware of road work from

Monday, May 6, through Friday, June 14.

The MDOT project of about $942,000 is to resurface 1.5 miles of US-2 from Kent Street to Michigan Avenue in the city of Iron Mountain. As part of this project, some concrete sidewalk ramps were upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards in September 2018. The project is covered by a three-year pavement warranty.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2MdaRGQ

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

The work will require lane closures with traffic shifts and flag control. A 10-foot lane width restriction will be in effect for this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS:

This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety, and will extend the lifespan of the roadway. ADA-compliant ramps make sidewalks safer for all users.