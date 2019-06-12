US-2 resurfacing near Bessemer starts Thursday

Motorists in Gogebic County along US-2 near Bessemer should expect construction-related delays beginning Thursday and continuing through Tuesday, June 18, as Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)-contracted crews will be completing a $320,000 project to resurface about 1.3 miles of US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County. 

Work will include milling and resurfacing the roadway along with removing and replacing the asphalt portion of the deck surface of the US-2 bridge over the Black River between Bessemer and Wakefield.

The work is weather dependent.  

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
The work will require lane closures. One lane will be open in each direction.

SAFETY BENEFITS:
This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. The work is designed to last until a major reconstruction project planned for the area in 2021.

