US-2 traffic shift set for Nov. 2

Drivers in the US-2/US-41 work zone between Gladstone and Rapid River will see a traffic shift beginning Nov. 2.

Westbound US-2 traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement on Friday morning, Nov. 2. At that time, the inside (passing) lanes will be closed in both directions to allow crews to re-install guardrail and remove the temporary crossover near the CN Railroad bridges. This work is weather dependent.

All lanes are expected to be open to traffic on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) $5.5 million project is to reconstruct 5.5 miles of westbound US-2/US-41 from the city of Gladstone to south of Rapid River in Delta County. Work includes asphalt surfacing; concrete curb and gutter construction; culvert, guardrail, and sign installation; and pavement markings.