The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending about $358,000 for railroad crossing approach work at two locations in L’Anse and Bovine in Baraga County.

The railroad crossing work starts tomorrow and will last until about July 19.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2K8K0KF

The work will require single-lane closures. One alternating lane will be open via temporary traffic signals.

This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increase safety.