Local News

US-41/M-28 resurfacing starts June 17

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 08:00 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:37 AM EDT

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE-- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending about $2.7 million to resurface 10.4 miles of US-41/M-28 from Westwood Drive to the west of M-95 in Marquette County. Work will include joint repairs, crack repairs, and asphalt overlay. 

MDOT says:

  • The work will require single-lane closures.
  • One alternating lane will be open via traffic regulators. 
  • This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2Xy4As2

The expected date of completion for this project is  August 13.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected