US-41/M-28 resurfacing starts June 17
MARQUETTE-- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending about $2.7 million to resurface 10.4 miles of US-41/M-28 from Westwood Drive to the west of M-95 in Marquette County. Work will include joint repairs, crack repairs, and asphalt overlay.
MDOT says:
- The work will require single-lane closures.
- One alternating lane will be open via traffic regulators.
- This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.
Project map: https://bit.ly/2Xy4As2
The expected date of completion for this project is August 13.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
