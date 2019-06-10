US-41/M-28 resurfacing starts June 17

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: MGN Online

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE-- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending about $2.7 million to resurface 10.4 miles of US-41/M-28 from Westwood Drive to the west of M-95 in Marquette County. Work will include joint repairs, crack repairs, and asphalt overlay.

MDOT says:

The work will require single-lane closures.

One alternating lane will be open via traffic regulators.

This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety .

Project map: https://bit.ly/2Xy4As2

The expected date of completion for this project is August 13.