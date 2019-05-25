US-8 detour, bridge repairs near Norway start next week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

Traffic alert for motorists in Dickinson County near Norway:



The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are beginning a project of about $2.4 million Tuesday, May 28, to replace the bridge deck and railing and paint structural steel on the US-8 bridge over the Menominee River at the Michigan-Wisconsin state line. This project includes a two-year warranty on bridge coatings.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday, September 13.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2GQWlBf

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

The work will require closing the bridge and detouring traffic. Northbound US-8 traffic will be detoured via US-141 through Niagara, Wisconsin, and on to US-2 near Quinnesec. The detour will be reversed for southbound traffic. Access to the Menominee River will remain open on both sides of the bridge for the duration of the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS:

This project will extend the lifespan of the bridge. The new steel bridge railing will improve safety and aesthetics over the existing concrete railing.