U.S. Senators react to Brandon Road study regarding Asian Carp

Senator Stabenow Statement on Release of Final Brandon Road Study

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Great Lakes Task Force, released the following statement after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finalized the Brandon Road Chief’s Report. This final plan will give Congress the ability to fund permanent solutions to keep Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes. The Brandon Road Lock and Dam is a critical chokepoint in the Chicago waterway system.

Senator Stabenow has led the bipartisan effort urging the Army Corps to complete this final report and has successfully secured sufficient funding to monitor, detect, and take emergency actions to stop Asian carp.

“The release of this final comprehensive plan is a critical step forward in our fight against Asian carp. The Army Corps has laid out a full suite of technologies that can be put in place at Brandon Road, both now and in the future, to stop Asian carp from wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes. Most importantly, this report gives Congress what it needs to authorize funding for the project and finally advance a much-needed, long-term solution.”

Peters Statement on Brandon Road Report on Asian Carp

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S.Senator Gary Peters (MI) issued the following statement on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Brandon Road Chief’s Report being submitted to Congress, which outlines steps necessary to prevent the spread of Asian carp into the Great Lakes:

“The Great Lakes are more than an economic engine and source of drinking water to 40 million people: they are part of who we are as Michiganders. We must take every step possible to prevent the spread of Asian Carp and invasive species. This report is an important step forward. I’ll be working with my colleagues to authorize the funding needed to act on Asian carp, protect Michigan’s fishing and boating industries and preserve our Great Lakes for future generations.”