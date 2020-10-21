VA schedules free drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans across U.P.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — The flu season is beginning and the VA is scheduling more drive-up flu shot clinics for Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

Drive-up clinics will be held at the following locations and times. No appointment is necessary.

Hancock, MI VA Clinic, located at 787 Market Street, on October 27th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Ironwood, MI VA Clinic, located at 629 West Cloverland Drive, on October 28th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT.

Manistique, MI VA Clinic, located at 813 East Lakeshore Drive, on October 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Marquette, MI VA Clinic, located at 1414 West Fair Avenue, Suite 285, on October 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Menominee, MI VA Clinic, located at 1110 10th Avenue, Suite 101, on October 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT.

Rhinelander, WI VA Clinic, located at 639 West Kemp Street, on October 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT.

Sault Ste. Marie, MI Clinic, located at 509 Osborn Blvd, Suite 306, on October 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET

The VA also has other options for eligible veterans to receive their flu shots. Veterans may request one at their regularly scheduled VA appointments or, new this year, get their flu shots at a community based urgent care clinic or retail pharmacy that is in the VA Community Care Network (CCN).

No appointment or referral is needed for in-network community care options.

Veterans can go to an in-network urgent care or retail pharmacy location, present valid government-issued identification (e.g. Veteran Health ID card, Department of Defense ID card, or state-issued driver’s license), and receive their flu shot.

