VA to host free event at Virtual Reality Arcade in Marquette

MARQUETTE —Veterans are invited to a free event at the Edge of Reality VR Arcade in Marquette on Friday, November 9 from noon to 4 p.m. (ET). The afternoon of virtual reality experiences is sponsored by the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and will include pizza, pop, and snacks. The Edge of Reality VR Arcade is located at 333 W. Washington Street and is open to all who served in the military.

“We are inviting anyone who has served in the military to come and try out cutting edge virtual reality equipment and just hang out with fellow Veterans,” said Jordan Fox, a Peer Support Specialist with the VA and event coordinator.

Fox emphasized that Veterans do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare to participate in this free event.

“It is also an opportunity to learn about local resources and programs for Veterans offered by the VA and the local community,” said Fox.

To RSVP or get more information, please contact Jordan Fox, VA Peer Support Specialist, at 906-231-0203.