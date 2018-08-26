VA to Host Veteran Town Hall in Iron Mountain

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IRON MOUNTAIN – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is inviting Veterans, their families and friends, and the general public to a Veteran Town Hall in Iron Mountain, Michigan at 5 p .m. (CDT) on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The Veteran Town Hall will be held in Fornetti Hall at Bay College West Campus located at 2801 North US 2 in Iron Mountain.

For those that are unable to come in person, the town hall will also be streamed live on the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Facebook page and the video post will be available for later viewing.

“This town hall is not limited to those who use our services. We welcome any Veterans and their families who may not be enrolled in VA health care to come and learn about its services and benefits,” said Brad Nelson, Public Affairs Officer at the Iron Mountain-based VA Medical Center.

Leaders from the VA Medical Center, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, and area County Veteran Service Officers will be on hand to provide a presentation on VA’s new initiatives and programs, such as VA’s new Whole Health Program and answer any questions regarding VA health care.

“For those already enrolled and using VA healthcare, it will provide them the opportunity to learn about services they were not aware of and to provide us feedback on the care we provide,” added Nelson.

Any questions can be directed to VA Public Affairs Officer Brad Nelson at 1-906-774-3300, extension 32001.