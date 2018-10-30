VA Vet Center to Hold Open House Celebrating Veterans Day

Follow @WJMN_Local3

IRON MOUNTAIN – The VA Vet Center in Escanaba will be holding an open house to celebrate Veterans Day, Monday, November 12, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. The Vet Center is located at 3500 Ludington Street in Escanaba.

The Escanaba Vet Center welcomes Veterans, their families and friends and the general public to come for a tour of the Vet Center as well as a time of fellowship and reflection this Veterans Day. In addition, free flu shots will be provided to Veterans. No appointment is needed for the flu shots.

The Escanaba Vet Center offers free readjustment counseling services for combat veterans of all eras and their family members, along with any service members who experienced military sexual trauma.

“We encourage anyone with questions about, not only our services, but anything VA related to stop by,” said Ken Milam, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist for the Vet Center.

“There will be someone here who could likely help and we will be serving a light lunch. This is a great time of camaraderie with fellow Veterans,” he added.

Any questions can be directed to the Vet Center at (906) 233-0244.