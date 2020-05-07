Vehicles allowed through Presque Isle park, Marquette hopes to open public parks soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Presque Isle opened on Tuesday and the public took advantage of this recently rare opportunity.

Dozens of cars ended their day with a few breezy 15 mile an hour laps around the back loop of Presque Isle Park.

The City of Marquette opened the drive path, but want the public to stick to the social distancing protocols.

“We understand the desire of the public to enjoy the benefits of Presque Isle Park. So what we are allowing now and what we’d like the community to understand and follow is that we just want to allow motor vehicles until at least the governor eases up on a few of here restrictions,” said Mike Angeli, Manager of the City of Marquette.

The driving loop has no stopping, no standing, and no parking signs along the path. The city hopes the public will adhere to staying in their vehicles.

If park employees find vehicles parked, those individuals will be asked to move on and given a warning. Patrons found walking the grounds will be asked to leave.

“Presque Isle is probably our most popular park and it’s certainly our most popular park when it comes to both driving and walk, so it makes sense to start there, it makes sense to do what we can to allow people to enjoy the park while at the same time trying to adhere to the social distancing rules that are in place.”

We spoke with a few park visitors who said they are glad to see something open. They hope that normalcy in daily life is near.

The City of Marquette hopes to have most if not all of their parks open by May 15th.

The parks will continue to be open from 7 am until 6 pm.