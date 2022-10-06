MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Everyone has a story to tell. Some are more exciting than others, some more personal, and for veterans they could be both. That’s where the Veterans History Project comes in.

The project is an endeavor by the Library of Congress, designed to record and preserve the firsthand remembrances of any U.S. Veteran who chooses to participate. On Wednesday, the Office of Senator Gary Peters hosted a recording session at The Marquette History Center.

“We’re here to invite Veterans to share their stories of when they were in the service,” said Rachel Woody, Director of Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be combat related. It can be, you know, stateside experience from basic training to if there is combat or overseas. So it’s just a Veteran just sharing their stories so that it can be then preserved in the Library of Congress.”

The process is fairly straightforward. A Veteran can sign up online, fill out a release, and once the camera rolls, a story unfolds. For Michael Rutledge, whose tale describes being in Germany during the fall of communism, it’s a story that has renewed relevance today.

“The first 8 years, I was in Europe from 1982 until Desert Storm, so 1990. And I witnessed the end of the Cold War,” Rutledge said. “And I felt that was important. That’s what I’m going to be interviewed about today.”

Veterans can also submit photos and written manuscripts, as well as recording an interview. The Veterans History Project was established in 2000 as way to make sure no story goes untold.