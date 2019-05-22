Veteran’s portraits on display

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE — May is Military Appreciation Month.

An Upper Peninsula man’s talent is now on display to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

Portraits done by artist Steve Wahlstrom are in the art gallery at Marquette Senior High School.

Steve Wahlstrom, Artist said, “I mean it’s really been healing for me. It’s been a really wonderful experience to be able to give something back because you have no idea. They deserve it. They deserve to be acknowledged and recognized and they are all heroes.”

Students can see the portraits during school hours, but the public must call ahead to set up a time.

The portraits will be on display in the Fredeen Art Exhibit.

The dedication of the exhibit will be held on Veterans Day, which is November 11th.