Veterans return on U.P. Honor Flight

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Many people gathered at the Delta County Airport tonight to welcome home veterans from the U.P. Honor Flight.

Veterans had a busy day on their trip to Washington, D.C.

Some people had signs and others brought little American flags.

People cheered as the veterans got off the plane.

Thomas Flynn is the commander of the American Legion Post 559 in Rock. He says, “During the Vietnam War and at the end of the Korean War, there wasn’t really a lot of welcoming home. It’s really important to let these people know that they were appreciated and are appreciated to this day. We want to honor them and pay attention to them before they’re gone.”

World War II veterans were also part of the trip today.