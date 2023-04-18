MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The sounds of construction equipment echoed through downtown Marquette on Tuesday. What served as a storefront for many years became a blighted property. The remnants of 214 S. Front St. were seen being loaded onto a truck and hauled away.

The property was purchased by the owners of Ore Dock Brewing Company. The rear of their existing facility is butted against the Front St. property.

In February of 2022, The Marquette City Commission voted to approve the Ore Dock Beer

Garden Brownfield Plan.

WJMN has contacted Ore Dock Brewing Company to learn more about their plans for the property and a possible timeline for completion.